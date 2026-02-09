Oil-starved Cuba can strike a deal with Trump — as his tyranny tutor

Opinion: As the U.S. cuts off global oil to Cuba, the island's communist regime could get President Trump to back off by offering something he's showing special interest in: dictatorship instruction.

On the latest episode of Americas Decoded, WLRN’s Americas editor Tim Padgett suggests that with his failed attempts to take control of U.S. elections, lock up political foes and use federal law enforcement to take over cities, Trump would welcome some tyranny tutoring from his more efficient Cuban counterparts.

