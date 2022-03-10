The Horsewoman, Fort Lauderdale police chief firing, Venezuela’s oil amid Russia’s invasion

On this Thursday, March 10, edition of Sundial:

The Horsewoman

The world of horses and horse riding competitions can have its share of thrills and intrigue — it’s at the center of the new novel ‘ The Horsewoman .’

We meet Maggie Atwood and her daughter Becky McCabe. They’re both competitive horse riders who find themselves competing against one another for a shot at the Olympics.

Along with these characters, we meet a slew of people with mischievous motives and others facing life-changing challenges.

Best-selling author James Patterson teamed up with award-winning long-time sports columnist Mike Lupica on this creation.

“The relationship between mother and daughter is the beating heart of this book,” said Lupica. “Mother-daughter book clubs were forming big because of our book. And we just loved hearing that.”

Lupica and Patterson are presenting Monday at Florida Atlantic University's ongoing OSHER Lifelong Learning Institute Lecture series. Find more information about the event here .

Fort Lauderdale police chief firing

Fort Lauderdale officials recently fired the city's new police chief.

Larry Scirotto, an outsider from Pittsburgh, was fired last week after just six months on the job — after four officers filed claims that they were discriminated against.

“They all had the same attorney, Tanya Coleman. She's saying that they deserved to be promoted and more passed over for minorities. And in one case, a straight white woman was passed over for a man who got promoted to captain,” said Susannah Bryan, who covers several government beats for the South Florida Sun Sentinel, including Fort Lauderdale and Hollywood.

Scirotto promoted 15 officers. Six were minorities either by gender or ethnicity. Nine were white men.

Those who filed complaints, three men and one woman, were not chosen for promotions.

Find more of Bryan’s reporting on this history here .

Venezuela’s oil amid Russia’s invasion

A team from the Biden Administration met with Venezuela’s authoritarian regime over the weekend.

It was a controversial move for many reasons — one being that, despite meeting with him, the U.S. doesn’t recognize Nicolas Maduro as the country’s leader. Since 2019, the U.S. has recognized opposition leader Juan Guaidó as the country’s legitimate president

Days after that meeting with Maduro, Biden announced a ban on imports of Russian oil to the U.S. It’s the latest move trying to penalize Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

Might the U.S. be looking to lift sanctions on Venezuelan oil to compensate?

“On the one hand, it’s nauseating to think of the U.S. seeking help from and offering help to a thug whose goons have committed what U.N. investigators call crimes against humanity,” writes WLRN’s Americas Editor Tim Padgett in his latest commentary .

“On the other hand, as I’ve said before in this space, it’s right — and more effective in the long run — for the U.S. to engage even vile U.S. foes when there’s a valid opening.”

Find more of Padgett’s reporting on this story here .