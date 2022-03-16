Teachers on the so-called ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill, new neuroscience center, Murder On the Beach Mystery Bookstore

On this Wednesday, March 16, edition of Sundial:

Teachers on the so-called ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill

The relationship between teachers, parents and students could soon change.

Florida lawmakers passed the Parents Rights in Education bill this year. That's the bill critics have named the 'Don't Say Gay' bill.

WLRN is committed to providing South Florida with trusted news and information. As the pandemic continues, our mission is as vital as ever. Your support makes it possible. Please donate today. Thank you.

The bill prohibits classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity in K-3 classrooms. It also allows parents to sue the school district if those topics are brought up.

Currently, students in those grade levels are not taught about sex education. But conversations about identity and LGBTQ+ families can come up.

It's just one of a few highly controversial bills that are awaiting the governor's signature this year that impact education.

Karla Hernandez-Matz, the president of United Teachers of Dade , joined Sundial to discuss this bill and how it could impact the classroom setting.

Teachers on the so-called ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill Listen • 17:19

New neuroscience center

Conditions like ALS, or Lou Gerig's Disease, or epilepsy, or Alzheimer's Disease — don't have cures. They can only be managed and researched.

Nova Southeastern University in Davie is opening a new facility: to research, teach and seek the treatment of these conditions.

It’ll be called the NSU Health Neuroscience Institute .

Dr. Eduardo Locatelli, the medical director of the institute, joined Sundial to discuss the upcoming research and treatment that will be offered.

New neuroscience center Listen • 14:18

Murder On the Beach Mystery Bookstore

Walking around Delray Beach, you might come across a crime scene chalk outline on the ground.

Don’t worry — it’s just Murder On the Beach… the Mystery Bookstore.

The indie store for lovers of mystery, thrillers and suspense has served South Florida for 26 years. During that time, many bookstore companies disappeared due to the economic recession and Amazon, which changed the book business.

Murder On the Beach Mystery Bookstore made it through all of that. It even thrived. But this year, it meets its final demise — thanks toCOVID.

The bookstore will be closing permanently on April 15.

Joanne Sinchuk is the founder and manager of the bookstore. She joined Sundial to talk about her favorite memories from all of these years in South Florida and the legacy the bookstore leaves behind.