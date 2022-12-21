Sundial: Why President Clinton called this Miami writer Haiti’s ‘ambassador to the world’

President Bill Clinton called Jacqueline Charles “Haiti’s ambassador to the world.”

But for being one of the world’s leading experts on Haiti, Charles — a decades-long Caribbean correspondent for the Miami Herald — has a varied background that shaped her.

On the Dec. 21 episode of Sundial, Charles talks with host Carlos Frías about being a “child of the Caribbean.” And how that shaped her award-winning reporting.

She considers Turks & Caicos, the country where she was born, home. There she was raised by her Haitian immigrant mom and a Cuban-American step dad. But it was abruptly moving to Overtown that shaped her sensibilities.

Now she’s the reporter whose cellphone then Haitian president René Préval called after the devastating 2010 earthquake to ask, “When are you coming?” And whose reporting has been essential in the last year as the country deals with the assassination of president Jovenel Moïse and another devastating earthquake.

Will ask her about identity. That question all children of immigrants or immigrants themselves get asked: No, where are you really from?

