Sundial: The Infatuation Miami’s Ryan Pfeffer on this year in food

It feels like we’ve spent the last month moving from one holiday feast to another.

Thanksgiving seems like it was five minutes ago. I still have lechón in my fridge from Nochebuena. And I’m sure everyone’s got their own stacks of containers in the freezer — yuca, brisket, black-eyed peas. But we still have to eat, and maybe we’re ready to try something different.

Ryan Pfeffer has some ideas. He's the editor of The Infatuation Miami, a food review website that rates new restaurants and checks in on old South Florida favorites.

Ryan dines out more than anyone I know — and he does it as anonymously as possible without wearing a fake mustache or a funny hat. Before this job, I was a food editor at the Miami Herald, and when I bumped into Ryan at a restaurant, we both knew we were on to something.

That is to say, Ryan knows good food and good places to eat it.

On Sundial's Dec. 28 episode, we asked Ryan about his favorite new spots this year, the places he escapes to when he wants a quiet meal, and where he goes when he wants to splurge.

"If I could taste Miami, it would taste like Itamae," Ryan told us about one of his favorite Peruvian and Japanese restaurants.

Cleveland Jennings / Courtesy of the Infatuation Dishes at Itamae in the Design Destrict.

