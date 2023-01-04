Sundial: Creepy critters to creeping development with environmental writer Jenny Staletovich

Is it wrong that when I think about invasive species — pythons, iguanas, giant snails — I think of Jenny Staletovich?

It’s not Jenny’s fault. Not exactly.

She covers South Florida’s environment for WLRN. And she just happens to be one of the best reporters around on that beat.

So any time I read about Florida Man clashing with the environment, it’s usually something written by Jenny.

Iguanas freezing and falling out of trees? Jenny.

Scientists using radio trackers to find invasive pythons in the Everglades? Jenny.

Bird watchers finding rare birds at the county dump? Again. Jenny.

On the Jan. 4 episode of Sundial, we'll have a conversation with Jenny about the big environmental stories she covered in 2022 and what she's watching closely this year.

She’s also a Florida native. So she pays special attention to developers and big corporations that are often pushing the boundaries of Florida’s delicate ecosystem.

Miami-Dade County recently voted to allow construction on almost 400 acres in an environmentally sensitive area near the water.

And the Army Corps of Engineers announced they’re starting a new project to preserve the Everglades.

Both those topics are ones Jenny covered extensively last year — and ones she’ll continue to follow in 2023.

