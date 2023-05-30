© 2023 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sundial

From Miami to Marvel Comics: Step inside author Alex Segura's universe

By Carlos Frías,
Elisa BaenaCaitie Muñoz
Published May 30, 2023 at 5:05 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Alex Segura / Carlos Frías
/
WLRN
Alex Segura is the author of the new novel, Araña and Spider-Man 2099: Dark Tomorrow. He was raised in Miami.

The author Alex Segura writes what he knows — and what he knows is Miami.

He put croquetas in his latest mystery novel, Secret Identity. There’s a lovers quarrel at Versailles. One of his characters listens to Celia Cruz at a jazz club in New York City.

Alex grew up in Miami in a Cuban-American home. And he injects his own experiences into the characters — whether he’s writing his own books or for Marvel Comics.

In his latest Marvel book, he writes about a Latina Spider-Girl. Her name? Araña (Spider in Spanish.)

Araña fights alongside the Spider-Man of the future to destroy a mysterious object found in Cuba.

Alex lives in New York these days with his family. He wrote about the city in such detail the New York Times called Secret Identity a "love letter to New York." But don’t get it twisted Alex — is from Westchester. He belongs to Miami, not New York.

On the May 30 episode of Sundial, Segura joined us to talk about his new book for Marvel, and why he connects with the medium of comic books so much.

On Sundial's previous episode, teacher, poet and public speaker Precious Symonette joined us to talk about why the vocations of writer and educator go hand-in-hand.

Listen to Sundial Monday through Thursday on WLRN, 91.3 FM, live at 1 p.m., rebroadcast at 8 p.m. Missed a show? Find every episode of Sundial on your favorite podcast app, such as Apple Podcasts, Stitcher and Spotify.

Tags
Sundial Miami-Dade CountyWritingcomic booksLocal NewsNews
Stay Connected
Carlos Frías
Carlos Frías is the host of WLRN's Sundial. He is a bilingual writer, a journalist of more than 25 years and the author of an award-winning memoir published by Simon & Schuster.
See stories by Carlos Frías
Elisa Baena
Elisa Baena is an associate producer for Sundial.
See stories by Elisa Baena
Caitie Muñoz
Caitie Muñoz, formerly Switalski, leads the WLRN Newsroom as Director of Daily News & Original Live Programming. Previously she reported on news and stories concerning quality of life in Broward County and its municipalities for WLRN News.
See stories by Caitie Muñoz