From Miami to Marvel Comics: Step inside author Alex Segura's universe

The author Alex Segura writes what he knows — and what he knows is Miami.

He put croquetas in his latest mystery novel, Secret Identity. There’s a lovers quarrel at Versailles. One of his characters listens to Celia Cruz at a jazz club in New York City.

Alex grew up in Miami in a Cuban-American home. And he injects his own experiences into the characters — whether he’s writing his own books or for Marvel Comics.

In his latest Marvel book, he writes about a Latina Spider-Girl. Her name? Araña (Spider in Spanish.)

Araña fights alongside the Spider-Man of the future to destroy a mysterious object found in Cuba.

Alex lives in New York these days with his family. He wrote about the city in such detail the New York Times called Secret Identity a "love letter to New York." But don’t get it twisted Alex — is from Westchester. He belongs to Miami, not New York.

On the May 30 episode of Sundial, Segura joined us to talk about his new book for Marvel, and why he connects with the medium of comic books so much.

On Sundial's previous episode, teacher, poet and public speaker Precious Symonette joined us to talk about why the vocations of writer and educator go hand-in-hand.

Listen to Sundial Monday through Thursday on WLRN, 91.3 FM, live at 1 p.m., rebroadcast at 8 p.m. Missed a show? Find every episode of Sundial on your favorite podcast app, such as Apple Podcasts, Stitcher and Spotify.