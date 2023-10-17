Alt.Latino and Becky G join Sundial to talk music, identity and girl power

If you heard NPR’s Tiny Desk performances this month, you might have noticed that the music had a distinctly Latin flow.

That’s because the show Alt.Latino took over NPR’s intimate music series for Hispanic Heritage Month, called "El Tiny."

We heard from established Latino artists and up-and-comers and highlighted stars like Becky G with her new regional Mexican album.

Alt.Latino hosts Felix Contreras and Anamaria Sayre spoke with Becky G after her performance. On the Oct. 16 episode, we hear that conversation. Then, it's Alt.Latino's first time on Sundial where host Carlos Frías talks with Anamaria and Felix.

On Sundial's previous episode, we spoke with Monica Sorelle. She's a Haitian-American filmmaker from Miami. Her first feature film, Mountains, premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival. It follows a construction worker whose job is to demolish homes in his own neighborhood, Little Haiti.

