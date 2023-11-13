Award-winning author Edwidge Danticat on life in Haiti, Miami and the stories that made her

It’s hard to think of a more distinctive Miami voice than that of the author Edwidge Danticat.

We’ve been doing the show for a year now and no one’s name comes up more often in conversation than Danticat's — whether we’re talking about writing or culture.

Danticat stands at the intersection of both. Whether she’s writing non-fiction or novels or children’s books, her voice rings with a unique sound — Haiti’s, where she was born and the diaspora’s in Miami.

Her many books help us understand the connection between the two.

She was twice a finalist for the National Book Award and she’s a MacArthur Fellow — a genius grant winner.

The Miami Book Fair’s honoring her at its 40th anniversary gala Friday night. She’ll also be on a panel with other Caribbean voices the next day.

We’re celebrating books by talking to authors all week. We’ll finish with a taping of Sundial before a live audience when we speak with Carl Hiaasen.

On the Nov. 13 episode of Sundial, we kick off our book love week with Danticat.

On Sundial’s previous episode, we spoke with Afrofuturism scholar Julian Chambliss. He co-curated the "Afrofantastic" exhibit at the African-American Research Library and Cultural Center in Fort Lauderdale.

