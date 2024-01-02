© 2024 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sundial

Dating advice, lucky babies and the Miami Heat: Our moments of joy from 2023

By Carlos Frías,
Leslie Ovalle AtkinsonElisa Baena
Published January 2, 2024 at 6:11 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
The Sundial team looks back on some of their favorite radio moments in 2023.
Ivan Apfel
The Sundial team looks back on some of their favorite radio moments in 2023.

Let’s start the year off with some good vibes.

Listen, we need it. Especially if it’s your first day back in office — like it is for us. You just want to put your head down.

So let’s give ourselves some momentum for 2024. A good way to do it is to think about our best moments from 2023. Even those hard moments that we can learn from.

To help, we're bringing in the peoplefrom behind the curtain, Sundial’s producers, Leslie Ovalle Atkinson and Elisa Baena.

We got dating advice. Great sports moments. Lots of unexpected bits during our first year making the new Sundial for you.

For the Jan. 2 episode of Sundial, we picked through some of our favorite moments with our guests from last year. Think of this as your hype track for the new year.

On Sundial's previous episode, a panel of local food editors, including the Miami Herald's Connie Ogle, The Infatuation's Ryan Pfeffer and the Miami New Times' Nicole Lopez-Alvar, share their favorite places to eat in 2023.

Listen to Sundial Monday through Thursday on WLRN, 91.3 FM, live at 1 p.m., rebroadcast at 8 p.m. Missed a show? Find every episode of Sundial on your favorite podcast app, such as Apple PodcastsStitcher and Spotify.

Tags
Sundial street artMiami MarlinsMiami HeatHelado Negro
Stay Connected
Carlos Frías
Carlos Frías is the host of WLRN's Sundial. He is a bilingual writer, a journalist of more than 25 years and the author of an award-winning memoir published by Simon & Schuster.
See stories by Carlos Frías
Leslie Ovalle Atkinson
Leslie Ovalle Atkinson is the lead producer behind WLRN's daily magazine program, Sundial. As a multimedia producer, she also works on visual and digital storytelling.
See stories by Leslie Ovalle Atkinson
Elisa Baena
Elisa Baena is an associate producer for Sundial.
See stories by Elisa Baena