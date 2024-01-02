Dating advice, lucky babies and the Miami Heat: Our moments of joy from 2023

Let’s start the year off with some good vibes.

Listen, we need it. Especially if it’s your first day back in office — like it is for us. You just want to put your head down.

So let’s give ourselves some momentum for 2024. A good way to do it is to think about our best moments from 2023. Even those hard moments that we can learn from.

To help, we're bringing in the peoplefrom behind the curtain, Sundial’s producers, Leslie Ovalle Atkinson and Elisa Baena.

We got dating advice. Great sports moments. Lots of unexpected bits during our first year making the new Sundial for you.

For the Jan. 2 episode of Sundial, we picked through some of our favorite moments with our guests from last year. Think of this as your hype track for the new year.

On Sundial's previous episode, a panel of local food editors, including the Miami Herald's Connie Ogle, The Infatuation's Ryan Pfeffer and the Miami New Times' Nicole Lopez-Alvar, share their favorite places to eat in 2023.

