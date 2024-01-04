Miami film critic Rene Rodríguez talks Barbenheimer, Golden Globes and the year in film

We’re bringing in a prophet who will help us see into the future.

If it sounds like the makings of a movie, good! Because we’re talking about them today with film critic Rene Rodriguez.

Rodriguez is the director of the Cosford Cinema at the University of Miami. He was also one of the industry’s leading film critics for more than 25 years. He’s always on top of all the big movies and all the big issues in film these days.

Sure, we talk Barbenheimer. The phenomenon of polar opposite movies, Barbie and Oppenheimer, opening at the same time.

But we also talk about smaller movies, sleeper hits and why some Oscar contenders seem to come out of the blue. Including some movies that don’t hit theaters until this month.

It’s a good time to talk film. Sunday’s Golden Globe Awards can be an indicator of which films will win more awards and what that might mean for Oscar nominations handed out at the end of the month.

On the Jan. 4 episode of Sundial, we talk movies with Rodriguez.

On Sundial's previous episode, wildlife photographer and Zoo Miami’s “Goodwill Ambassador," Ron Magill, joined us to talk about his new book The Pride of a Lion.

Listen to Sundial Monday through Thursday on WLRN, 91.3 FM, live at 1 p.m., rebroadcast at 8 p.m. Missed a show? Find every episode of Sundial on your favorite podcast app, such as Apple Podcasts, Stitcher and Spotify.

