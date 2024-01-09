How growing up in prisons helped this Miami Herald reporter find the light in dark stories

Brittany Wallman grew up in a small town. But the lessons she learned there have made her into one of the best journalists in the big city.

You’ve read her work. She won a Pulitzer Prize at the Sun-Sentinel for her thoughtful coverage of the Parkland shooting. And she’s focused her career on deep reporting and investigative journalism.

She looks for the humanity at the root of a big story.

Now she’s at the Miami Herald where she’s bringing her small town insight into people to an even bigger city. And there’s plenty to work with in Miami Dade.

Developers pushing to build. An embattled city mayor. And of course, every big story has a Miami angle — like the ongoing saga of Jeffrey Epstein.

She’ll never be bored.

There’s the potential for corruption in every contract, in every public post. And now it’s Wallman’s job to help uncover it.

On the Jan. 9 episode of Sundial, Wallman tells us how working in a small town paper prepared her for the big city.

