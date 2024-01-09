© 2024 WLRN
Sundial

How growing up in prisons helped this Miami Herald reporter find the light in dark stories

By Carlos Frías,
Leslie Ovalle AtkinsonElisa Baena
Published January 9, 2024 at 2:38 PM EST
Brittany Wallman is an investigative journalist for the Miami Herald.
Courtesy of Brittany Wallman
Brittany Wallman is an investigative journalist for the Miami Herald.

Brittany Wallman grew up in a small town. But the lessons she learned there have made her into one of the best journalists in the big city.

You’ve read her work. She won a Pulitzer Prize at the Sun-Sentinel for her thoughtful coverage of the Parkland shooting. And she’s focused her career on deep reporting and investigative journalism.

She looks for the humanity at the root of a big story.

Now she’s at the Miami Herald where she’s bringing her small town insight into people to an even bigger city. And there’s plenty to work with in Miami Dade.

Developers pushing to build. An embattled city mayor. And of course, every big story has a Miami angle — like the ongoing saga of Jeffrey Epstein.

She’ll never be bored.

There’s the potential for corruption in every contract, in every public post. And now it’s Wallman’s job to help uncover it.

On the Jan. 9 episode of Sundial, Wallman tells us how working in a small town paper prepared her for the big city.

Carlos Frías
Carlos Frías is the host of WLRN's Sundial. He is a bilingual writer, a journalist of more than 25 years and the author of an award-winning memoir published by Simon & Schuster.
Leslie Ovalle Atkinson
Leslie Ovalle Atkinson is the lead producer behind WLRN's daily magazine program, Sundial. As a multimedia producer, she also works on visual and digital storytelling.
Elisa Baena
Elisa Baena is an associate producer for Sundial.
