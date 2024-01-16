© 2024 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sundial

Drummer Willie Stewart of Third World takes us through Jamaica's 'musical genealogy'

By Carlos Frías,
Leslie Ovalle AtkinsonElisa Baena
Published January 16, 2024 at 2:02 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
Willie Steward is the former drummer of the Jamaican band Third World.
Jason Cowell
Willie Steward is the former drummer of the Jamaican band Third World.

Reggae music opened up the world for Willie Stewart.

It’s the language of his life and his career. As the drummer for the band Third World, Stewart co-produced 13 of their albums, five of which were nominated for Grammy Awards.

Third World is one of the longest running reggae bands of all time. They’re known as the reggae ambassadors of Jamaica.

And Stewart was at the heart of the band for more than 20 years. He played with Bob Marley, Stevie Wonder, and Carlos Santana.

He’s used his connection to reggae to teach music, especially at a time when music classes are being reduced in public schools.

Stewart has produced huge concerts for everyone from Nelson Mandela to Amnesty International. He helped put together February’s outdoor music festival, Reggae Genealogy.

Stewart will be speaking at a panel about reggae music’s evolution at Island SPACE Caribbean Museum in Plantation this Saturday. A sort of warmup for next month’s inaugural music festival.

On the Jan. 16 episode of Sundial, Willie takes us through his own musical genealogy and Jamaica's.

On Sundial's previous episode, the filmmakers behind WLRN TV’s latest documentary Never Drop the Ball told us how the Negro Leagues helped desegregate baseball — and America.

Listen to Sundial Monday through Thursday on WLRN, 91.3 FM, live at 1 p.m., rebroadcast at 8 p.m. Missed a show? Find every episode of Sundial on your favorite podcast app, such as Apple PodcastsStitcher and Spotify.

Tags
Sundial reggaemusicCulture & Arts
Stay Connected
Carlos Frías
Carlos Frías is the host of WLRN's Sundial. He is a bilingual writer, a journalist of more than 25 years and the author of an award-winning memoir published by Simon & Schuster.
See stories by Carlos Frías
Leslie Ovalle Atkinson
Leslie Ovalle Atkinson is the lead producer behind WLRN's daily magazine program, Sundial. As a multimedia producer, she also works on visual and digital storytelling.
See stories by Leslie Ovalle Atkinson
Elisa Baena
Elisa Baena is an associate producer for Sundial.
See stories by Elisa Baena