The Florida Roundup

Jair Bolsonaro; New College of Florida; Democratic strategy

By Melissa Ross
Published January 13, 2023 at 2:31 PM EST
Jair Bolsonaro
Rebecca Blackwell/AP
/
AP
Brazil's right wing ex-president Jair Bolsonaro speaks at an event hosted by conservative group Turning Point USA, at Trump National Doral Miami,Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, in Doral, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

From leader of a country — to Florida man. And no, we’re not talking about Donald Trump.

The former president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, is hanging out in Orlando these days. And some — including members of Congress — say he shouldn’t be allowed to.

On this week's show, we looked at the discussion over former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro in Florida.

Our guest: Tim Padgett, WLRN Americas editor.

Also, concern at New College of Florida as Gov. Ron DeSantis says he'll take the traditionally progressive school in a more conservative direction.

We spoke with USA Today statewide enterprise reporter Kathryn Varn, Sarasota Herald-Tribune political editor Zac Anderson, and Sophia Brown, the editor-in-chief of New College’s student-run newspaper, The Catalyst.

Then later, the tough road ahead for the state’s Democrats in an increasingly red state, with Democratic strategist Steve Schale.
Melissa Ross
Melissa Ross joined WJCT in 2009 with 20 years of experience in broadcasting, including stints in Cincinnati, Chicago, Orlando and Jacksonville. During her career as a television and radio news anchor and reporter, Melissa has won four regional Emmys for news and feature reporting.
