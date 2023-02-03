Melissa Ross joined WJCT in 2009 with 20 years of experience in broadcasting, including stints in Cincinnati, Chicago, Orlando and Jacksonville. During her career as a television and radio news anchor and reporter, Melissa has won four regional Emmys for news and feature reporting.

In addition to hosting First Coast Connect with Melissa Ross, she also co-hosts the weekly Florida Roundup, which airs Fridays on NPR stations across the state.

Her many accolades include a fellowship with the Metcalf Institute Science Immersion Workshop, where she learned hands on about the science of climate change.

As executive producer of The 904: Shadow on the Sunshine State, Melissa and WJCT received an Emmy in the documentary category at the 2011 Suncoast Emmy Awards. The 904 examined Jacksonville’s status as Florida’s murder capital.

WJCT’s First Coast Connect With Melissa Ross has received multiple national awards from Public Radio News Directors Inc. for best call-in program.

Prior to joining WJCT, Melissa spent three years in the corporate communications field at Jacksonville’s Dalton Agency. During her stint at Dalton, she was cast in the HBO film "Recount" playing — what else? — a reporter!

Married with two children, Melissa is a graduate of Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism and Communications.