Voter intimidation; the GOP advantage; judges on the ballot

Scattered reports of voter intimidation at the polls have elections officials stressing the safety and security of early voting. And they’re urging voters to turn to trusted sources of information — like supervisors of elections — rather than social media.

Guests:

Joe Byrnes, reporter at WMFE.

Mark Earley, president of the Florida Supervisors of Elections. He is also supervisor of elections in Leon County.

The GOP advantage

Republican voter registration is outpacing Democrats. We discuss Florida's rightward turn.

Guests:

Steven Lemongello, politics editor, Orlando Sentinel.

Ana Ceballos, state government reporter, Miami Herald.

Judges on the ballot

Finally, they are some of the most influential officials in the state. And you, the voters, have a say in whether they stay in office. But most of us know very little about the judges who are on the ballot.

Luckily, we’ve got a handy guide for you to look at before you head into that voting booth.

Reporter Claire Heddles of Jacksonville Today has done a deep dive into all the judicial races on your ballot and told us more.

