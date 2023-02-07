© 2023 WLRN
The Florida Roundup

Ian roars through Fla., devastating the southwest and flooding other parts of the state

By Melissa Ross
Published September 30, 2022 at 2:41 PM EDT
University of Central Florida students use an inflatable mattress as they evacuate an apartment complex near the campus that was totally flooded by rain from Hurricane Ian, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Orlando.
John Raoux
/
AP
University of Central Florida students use an inflatable mattress as they evacuate an apartment complex near the campus that was totally flooded by rain from Hurricane Ian, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Orlando.

One of the strongest storms in American history devastated much of the Florida peninsula this week.

Hurricane Ian came barreling ashore near Cayo Costa Wednesday as a punishing Category 4 hurricane. It made landfall with 150 mile an hour winds, just shy of being a Category 5 storm.

Rescue operations continue after unprecedented flooding from one of the most powerful hurricanes ever recorded in the United States. Millions are still without power as widespread flooding and massive storm surge causes billions in damage.

On today’s show, a look at Ian’s impact as we check in with cities across the state. Then later: a former FEMA official brings us up to date on the emergency response effort. Plus: will Florida be able to handle all of the insurance claims now that the storm has passed? And how much is climate change to blame for the stronger and more intense storms the state is facing?

Our guests:

  • Tara Calligan, reporter at WGCU
  • Kerry Sheridan, reporter at WUSF 
  • Gwen Filosa, incoming WLRN Florida Keys reporter 
  • Ray Troncoso, reporter at WJCT News
  • Craig Fugate, former FEMA administrator
  • Alex Harris, environment and climate change reporter at the Miami Herald
  • Mark Friedlander, director at the Insurance Information Institute

Tags
The Florida Roundup Hurricane Ianflooding
