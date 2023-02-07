A life sentence for the Parkland shooter; protests over Sasse appointment at UF; handicapping the Rubio/Demings contest; help after Ian
This week we began the hour with details about the life sentence recommended in the mass murders at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. A jury decided against the death penalty for killer Nikolas Cruz.
Guest: Gerard Albert III of WLRN.
New UF president
Students in Gainesville protested over the recommended appointment of Sen. Ben Sasse as president of the University of Florida.
Guests:
- Christian Casale, University administration reporter, The Alligator.
- Andrew Atterbury of POLITICO.
Rubio and Demings
Then, a closer look at the contest between Sen. Marco Rubio and Rep. Val Demings.
Guest: Skyler Swisher, reporter, Orlando Sentinel.
Help after Ian
Also, what you need to know when it comes to insurance claims after Hurricane Ian.
Guest: Kevin Guthrie, director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management.
Copyright 2023 WJCT News 89.9.