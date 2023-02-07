© 2023 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
the_florida_roundup_logo_2400sq.jpg
The Florida Roundup

A life sentence for the Parkland shooter; protests over Sasse appointment at UF; handicapping the Rubio/Demings contest; help after Ian

By Melissa Ross
Published October 14, 2022 at 2:53 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Ryan Petty comforts Ilan Alhadeff as they await the verdict in the trial of Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. Petty's daughter, Alaina, and Alhadeff's daughter, Alyssa, were killed in the 2018 shootings.
Amy Beth Bennett
/
South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool
Ryan Petty comforts Ilan Alhadeff as they await the verdict in the trial of Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. Petty's daughter, Alaina, and Alhadeff's daughter, Alyssa, were killed in the 2018 shootings.

This week we began the hour with details about the life sentence recommended in the mass murders at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. A jury decided against the death penalty for killer Nikolas Cruz.

Guest: Gerard Albert III of WLRN.

New UF president

Students in Gainesville protested over the recommended appointment of Sen. Ben Sasse as president of the University of Florida.

Guests:

Rubio and Demings

Then, a closer look at the contest between Sen. Marco Rubio and Rep. Val Demings.

Guest: Skyler Swisher, reporter, Orlando Sentinel.

Help after Ian

Also, what you need to know when it comes to insurance claims after Hurricane Ian.

Guest: Kevin Guthrie, director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management.
Copyright 2023 WJCT News 89.9.

Tags
The Florida Roundup parklandLife Sentence University of Florida2022 electionsHurricane Ian
Stay Connected
Melissa Ross
Melissa Ross joined WJCT in 2009 with 20 years of experience in broadcasting, including stints in Cincinnati, Chicago, Orlando and Jacksonville. During her career as a television and radio news anchor and reporter, Melissa has won four regional Emmys for news and feature reporting.
See stories by Melissa Ross