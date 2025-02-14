New immigration laws, love in the Sunshine State, 7 years after Parkland, weekly news briefing

New immigration laws

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a sweeping package of immigration laws this week aiming to support President Donald Trump ’s mass deportation promise.

It comes after weeks of in-fighting between Republican state lawmakers and the Governor.

What does the legislation do? And what are some new powers for state police?

Guests:



Ana Ceballos , state government and politics reporter for the Miami Herald.

, state government and politics reporter for the Miami Herald. Danny Rivero, investigative reporter for WLRN.

Love in the Sunshine State

For Valentine’s Day, we asked listeners to share what they love … and love to hate about the Sunshine state.

Few states solicit such strong reactions from people who live here and those who visit than Florida.

Seven years after Parkland

Feb. 14 isn’t only Valentine’s Day in Parkland, Florida. It’s the day horror and tragedy came to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Seven years ago, a gunman killed 17 people and injured 17 more — students and teachers. The mass shooting led the Florida legislature to pass the first gun restrictions in the state in years.

We spoke with the lawmaker who led the reform effort.

Guest:



U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz , (D) Florida’s 23rd congressional district.

Weekly news briefing

Immigration:

The Trump Administration ended long-standing federal policy that banned immigration raids from churches. Now, some church leaders in Florida worry about religious freedom and say the change is making people afraid to come in and worship.

Property Insurance:

One of every five homeowners with Citizens Property Insurance Corporation statewide will see an average rate decrease of about 5.5%.

However, the decreases are for average insurance rates, not premiums. Premiums are what homeowners pay to have their houses insured. And homeowner premiums may not fall .

Weather Forecasting:

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is in the process of updating its nautical charts, online maps, weather products and websites to reflect the formal adoption of “The Gulf of America.”

