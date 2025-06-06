One family’s immigration story, Jolly enters Florida’s Governor race, State budget negotiations continue, education news

One family’s immigration story

Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court allowed the Trump administration to revoke the humanitarian program known as Temporary Protected Status or TPS. The ruling allows people granted admission to the U.S. under TPS to be deported as a lawsuit makes its way through the lower courts.

Another recent high court ruling allows the Trump administration to cancel immigration protections and work permits for people from Venezuela who had been given temporary protections. Their status now expires in September.

We hear how all these sweeping changes to immigration have impacted on Florida family.

Jolly enters Florida’s Governor race

David Jolly has officially entered the 2026 race to be the next governor of Florida.

Jolly served one term in the U.S. House as a Republican from Pinellas County. He became an independent in 2017 and registered as a Democrat in April.

Now he wants to be the Democratic Party’s nominee for governor. We spoke with him about a range of issues including housing affordability, education funding and immigration.

Guest:



David Jolly, former Republican congressman representing Florida’s 13th district.

State budget negotiations continue

State lawmakers were back in Tallahassee this week working to close the budget gap between Republicans in the House and Senate.

The House and Senate are now expected to vote June 16 on the budget and a tax package. It must be signed by the governor by July 1 when the state’s next fiscal year begins.

Guest:



Douglas Soule, state government reporter for WUSF.

Education news

The University of Florida is still looking for its next president.

Last week, the school’s Board of Trustees voted unanimously to recommend hiring former University of Michigan president Santa Ono. But this week, the state’s Board of Governors, which has the last word, voted no .

We spoke with Garrett Shanley, a reporting intern at The Miami Herald, about what’s next in the search.

This week, the Board of Trustees at Florida International University unanimously approved appointing former Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez as the school’s next president. Her presidency now awaits confirmation by the Florida Board of Governors.

The turnover of higher education leaders in Florida is not confined to public universities. Pasco Hernando State College President Jesse Pisors, abruptly resigned last month. He had been accused of concealing enrollment data.