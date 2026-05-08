Abortions in Florida two years after six-week ban, maternal mortality, a Parkinson's pesticide link, weekly news briefing

This week on the Florida Roundup, we took a look at Florida two years after the state enacted its six-week abortion ban. We talked with OB-GYN Dr. Aaron Elkin about how his practice has changed and how patient care is affected. We also spoke with Kate Payne of The Florida Trib about how her reporting into the state’s maternal mortality committee led to the release of years of missing data. Then, we discussed an investigation by a team of student journalists at the University of Florida examining the links between chemical exposure and Parkinson’s Disease. And, PolitiFact’s Samantha Putterman joined us to fact-check a recent claim from Governor Ron DeSantis about redistricting. And later, a roundup of news from across the state including Florida’s largest teachers union filing a lawsuit against the Department of Education.

