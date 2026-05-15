Alligator Alcatraz, immigration enforcement in Palm Beach, Florida's state voucher program and Florida Emancipation Day

On this week’s edition of The Florida Roundup, we’re joined by New York Times reporter Patricia Mazzei to discuss the June 1 closure of the South Florida Detention Center, commonly known as Alligator Alcatraz (1:08). This discussion ranges from the use of state funds and planned reimbursements from the federal government, to the relocation of individuals still in custody (12:12). We also speak with WLRN’s Jake Shore about the use of Florida Highway Patrol agents for immigration enforcement. Andrew Atterbury, a reporter for Politico covering education in Florida, joins the show to discuss the legal battle between the Department of Education and state teacher’s union over the use of the state’s voucher program (20:24). We also look at the historical legacy of Florida Emancipation Day on Wednesday, May 20, which recognized the sovereignty of the Emancipation Proclamation in Florida in 1865, ending slavery statewide (38:15).