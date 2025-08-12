© 2025 WLRN
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Public Storyteller

Sara Friedlander - Remembering Dad

By Michael Stock
Published August 12, 2025 at 10:34 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

Sara Friedlander tells of a particular quirk of her dad.

Tags
The Public Storyteller The Public Storyteller
Michael Stock
Michael Stock's Folk and Acoustic Music has been a mainstay of the South Florida airwaves since 1981, bringing listeners the best of traditional and contemporary folk music every Sundays from 2 to 5 pm. The show's uniqueness lies in its avoidance of the trite fare so common on commercial radio, a characteristic born of Michael's affinity for the heartfelt and original songs of folk musicians and his aversion to playing the same music that is already repeated countless times daily on other stations.
See stories by Michael Stock