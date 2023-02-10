Parkland five years later, new superintendent in Broward schools, and a new ambassador for the OAS

On this episode of The South Florida Roundup, we spoke to Arianna Otero, a survivor of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

Next Tuesday marks five years since the horrific tragedy that left 17 people dead and 17 others injured, and triggered a national debate about gun rights and school safety.

We also discussed the new superintendent of Broward County Public Schools, which is the nation's sixth-largest school district, with WLRN government accountability reporter Joshua Ceballos, and WFSU reporter Valerie Crowder

South Florida Roundup host Tim Padgett, who is also WLRN's Americas Editor, interviewed Frank Mora, who is from Miami and was named the new U.S. ambassador to the Organization of American States.