The South Florida Roundup

Fears for Little Haiti Cultural Center, arrests over Moïse assassination, and municipal elections in Palm Beach County

By Helen Acevedo
Published February 17, 2023 at 5:17 PM EST
The City of Miami planned to demolish the Caribbean Marketplace at the Little Haiti Cultural Center when it took ownership of the property in 2005. Some fear for what could happen next, after the city gave the property two unsafe structures violations.

On this episode of The South Florida Roundup, we looked into the unsafe structure violations that the Caribbean Marketplace at the Little Haiti Cultural Center received (18:37), the four arrests that were made in South Florida in connection to the assassination of Haiti's President Jovenel Moïse in 2021 (01:03) and Palm Beach County’s upcoming municipal elections (39:11).

The South Florida Roundup Little HaitiJovenel Moise assassinationElections
Helen Acevedo
Helen Acevedo is a grad student at Florida International University studying Spanish-language journalism, a bilingual program focused on telling the stories of diverse communities.
