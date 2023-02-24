© 2023 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
The South Florida Roundup

Doral incinerator fire, Student walkouts across Florida, and the U.S.'s relationship with Nicaragua.

By Helen Acevedo,
Natu Tweh
Published February 24, 2023 at 5:46 PM EST
A 2022 aerial view of the Miami-Dade Resources Recovery Facility-Covanta Energy incinerator plant located at 6990 NW 97th Ave. in Doral.

On this episode of The South Florida Roundup, we looked into the fire that started at the Covanta waste incinerator plant in Doral two weeks ago and the county’s trash problem (01:--), the walkout that college students in South Florida staged to protest Governor DeSantis’ plans to block race and diversity programs, and U.S’s relationship with Nicaragua in the face of the release of hundreds of prisoners.

Helen Acevedo
Helen Acevedo is a grad student at Florida International University studying Spanish-language journalism, a bilingual program focused on telling the stories of diverse communities.
Natu Tweh
Natu Tweh is producer of The Florida Roundup and The South Florida Roundup at WLRN.
