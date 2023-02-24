Doral incinerator fire, Student walkouts across Florida, and the U.S.'s relationship with Nicaragua.
On this episode of The South Florida Roundup, we looked into the fire that started at the Covanta waste incinerator plant in Doral two weeks ago and the county’s trash problem (01:--), the walkout that college students in South Florida staged to protest Governor DeSantis’ plans to block race and diversity programs, and U.S’s relationship with Nicaragua in the face of the release of hundreds of prisoners.