How this year’s contentious legislative session will affect South Florida
Ways To Subscribe
This week on the South Florida Roundup we held our annual post-legislative session discussion with the editorial page editors of South Florida’s three major newspapers. We examined the immigration crackdown (1:00) and the effects measures like abortion restriction will have in South Florida (19:14), as well as what this may mean for Governor Ron DeSantis if he seeks the Republican nomination for President (34:27).