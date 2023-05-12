© 2023 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The_South_Florida_Roundup_logo.jpg
The South Florida Roundup

How this year’s contentious legislative session will affect South Florida

By Ammy Sanchez
Published May 12, 2023 at 3:43 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Members of the Florida House of Representatives are seen during a legislative session at the Florida State Capitol on March 7 in Tallahassee.
Wilfredo Lee
/
AP
The 60-day gathering that ended in Tallahassee was a Florida legislative session unlike any before it.

This week on the South Florida Roundup we held our annual post-legislative session discussion with the editorial page editors of South Florida’s three major newspapers. We examined the immigration crackdown (1:00) and the effects measures like abortion restriction will have in South Florida (19:14), as well as what this may mean for Governor Ron DeSantis if he seeks the Republican nomination for President (34:27).

Tags
The South Florida Roundup NewsLocal NewsMiami-Dade CountyPalm Beach CountyBroward County
Stay Connected
Ammy Sanchez
Ammy Sanchez is a junior at the Honors College at Florida International University, studying organizational communications.
See stories by Ammy Sanchez