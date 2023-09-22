The city of Miami's affordable housing effort; PFAS in South Florida water; TPS extension for Venezuelans
This week on the South Florida Roundup we discussed the city of Miami's decision to spend millions of dollars on a half dozen homes as part of their effort to create more affordable housing (01:03), Broward County finding 'forever chemicals' in their water (19:24), and the Biden Administration's decision to extend and redesignate temporary protections for Venezuelans (41:04).