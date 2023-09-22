© 2023 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The South Florida Roundup

The city of Miami's affordable housing effort; PFAS in South Florida water; TPS extension for Venezuelans

Published September 22, 2023 at 3:50 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
FILE - Eva Stebel, water researcher, pours a water sample into a smaller glass container for experimentation as part of drinking water and PFAS research at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Center For Environmental Solutions and Emergency Response, Feb. 16, 2023, in Cincinnati.
Joshua A. Bickel
/
AP
Eva Stebel, water researcher, pours a water sample into a smaller glass container for experimentation as part of drinking water and PFAS research at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Center For Environmental Solutions and Emergency Response, Feb. 16, 2023, in Cincinnati.

This week on the South Florida Roundup we discussed the city of Miami's decision to spend millions of dollars on a half dozen homes as part of their effort to create more affordable housing (01:03), Broward County finding 'forever chemicals' in their water (19:24), and the Biden Administration's decision to extend and redesignate temporary protections for Venezuelans (41:04).

The South Florida Roundup
Stay Connected