The year in review: Education, affordable housing and Latin America.

On the South Florida Roundup, with the year nearing its end, we look back at some stories that helped define 2023 in South Florida. For starters: education – and the often bitter debate here involving diversity, parental rights versus gay rights and book-banning (01:01). We also discuss how the affordable housing crisis finally took center stage across the region (18:01). And we’ll examine the American immigration crisis – and the Latin American leaders, like Venezuela’s, who made it worse (33:04).

