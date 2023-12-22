© 2023 WLRN
The South Florida Roundup

The year in review: Education, affordable housing and Latin America.

Published December 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM EST
Residents flee their homes to escape clashes between armed gangs in the Carrefour-Feuilles district of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Aug. 15, 2023.

On the South Florida Roundup, with the year nearing its end, we look back at some stories that helped define 2023 in South Florida. For starters: education – and the often bitter debate here involving diversity, parental rights versus gay rights and book-banning (01:01). We also discuss how the affordable housing crisis finally took center stage across the region (18:01). And we’ll examine the American immigration crisis – and the Latin American leaders, like Venezuela’s, who made it worse (33:04).

