The Miami mayor's latest scandal, Florida seeing some good in DEI, Haiti's troubles deepen
On the South Florida Roundup, we looked at widening ethics investigations into Miami Mayor Francis Suarez’s lucrative moonlighting – and Democrats telling him to resign as he proposes city reforms. We also discussed an exclusive WLRN report about Florida’s anti-'woke' government finding something positive about diversity, equity and inclusion. And we examined Haiti’s new struggles against violent gang government as its real government faces a deadline to step down next week.