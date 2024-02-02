© 2024 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The South Florida Roundup

The Miami mayor's latest scandal, Florida seeing some good in DEI, Haiti's troubles deepen

Published February 2, 2024 at 5:23 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
People carry bags on a street.
Odelyn Joseph
/
AP
Residents of the Solino neighborhood, who were displaced from their homes due to clashes between armed gangs, seek shelter as they walk along a street in the Carrefour community of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024.

On the South Florida Roundup, we looked at widening ethics investigations into Miami Mayor Francis Suarez’s lucrative moonlighting – and Democrats telling him to resign as he proposes city reforms. We also discussed an exclusive WLRN report about Florida’s anti-'woke' government finding something positive about diversity, equity and inclusion. And we examined Haiti’s new struggles against violent gang government as its real government faces a deadline to step down next week.

The South Florida Roundup
Stay Connected