The South Florida Roundup

Latest on Broward schools, third places and U.S. sanctions on Venezuela.

Published April 19, 2024 at 6:10 PM EDT
Peter Licata speaks to principals on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.
Gerard Albert III
/
WLRN
After only 10 months in the position, Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Peter Licata announced his retirement on Tuesday, April 16.

On the South Florida Roundup, we discussed the Broward bog-down:Schools superintendent Peter Licata retires after less than a year on the job – while the district settles in court to pay tens of millions of dollars to charter schools. We also looked at how West Palm Beach is restoring the idea of public spaces as “third places.” And we examined why the Biden Administration had to re-tighten the oil sanctions screws on Venezuela his week – and what it all means for expat voters here. All that coming up, right after the news.

