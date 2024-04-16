Broward schools superintendent Peter Licata announces surprise retirement

After only 10 months in the position, Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Peter Licata announced his surprise retirement Tuesday morning, citing health reasons.

"After conferring recently with my doctors, my wife and my four adult children, it is best that I retire from this incredible role," he told the school board.

The news came at the start of a meeting with an agenda packed with some of the topics that have made this period one of the most challenging the district has faced in recent years.

Broward County Public Schools is currently undertaking a major effort to consolidate the district’s resources following two decades of declining enrollment, which could result in the closure of an unknown number of schools.

Also up for discussion were a reversal of $36.6m in raises approved for teachers earlier this year and a lawsuit filed by charter schools asking for a payout in the tens of millions.

READ MORE: Broward officials have a lot of opinions on school consolidation. Here's five takeaways

“I'm heartbroken to hear that you're retiring. Your dedication, leadership and positive impact on our school district has truly been admirable. I've always respected and appreciate the way you've prioritized the well-being and success of all of our students,” Board Chair Lori Alhadeff told Licata. “You will be greatly missed and your legacy and undoubtedly continue to inspire us all.”

Peter Licata was selected as the leader of the Broward County schools in June 2023. Board members hired him as the nation’s sixth largest district looked to stabilize leadership, transform internal culture and lift the district to an A letter grade.

“This is a dream job. I'm coming home,” Licata, a Broward native, said after being hired. “We get one shot at this. And I'm not spending it on the sideline.”

In announcing his departure, Licata suggested selecting Howard Hepburn as his replacement. Hepburn currently serves as the Deputy Superintendent, Teaching and Learning. Before coming to Broward, Hepburn worked with Licata in Palm Beach County School District, where he served as the Instructional Superintendent.

Board Chair Alhadeff moved to appoint Hepburn new superintendent Tuesday, a move board members had mixed opinions on.

Licata said he could stay on until the end of the year to ensure a smooth transition.

“I am fully committed to do what I need to do to move this district forward,” Hepburn told board members before they voted on whether to have him replace Licata.

Licata served as a regional superintendent in the School District of Palm Beach County before coming to Broward.

He grew up in Pompano Beach and worked in neighboring Palm Beach County for almost three decades. Licata said he didn’t initially plan to go into education and instead went to work at age 17 to support his family after both his parents became ill.

Licata started his career as a classroom teacher and a coach before becoming an assistant principal and principal, ultimately moving into district administration. In that role, Licata oversaw the 60 schools in SDPBC’s South Region, which borders Broward County. He holds a PhD in Global Leadership from Lynn University.

READ MORE: Broward school board selects Peter Licata as new superintendent