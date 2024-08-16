Primary elections preview: Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties

On the South Florida Roundup our WLRN team previewed Tuesday’s primary election for South Florida. And we talked about a lot more than sheriffs. In Miami-Dade County we’re voting on a mayor – and, oh yeah, Joe Carollo’s gym equipment. In Broward County, Sheriff Gregory Tony faces real competition – and most of the embattled school board’s seats are up for grabs, too. And in Palm Beach County, there’s a race to replace the first Haitian-American commissioner.