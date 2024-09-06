South Florida's condo crisis, food insecurity in the Keys and Brazil's ban on X

On the South Florida Roundup, we looked at our deepening condominium crisis. As stricter new regulations come online, values are dropping – and so are sales. Could it mean a rental revival here? We also examined an acute food-insecurity crisis in the Florida Keys, where cost-of-living struggles keep mounting for Monroe County workers. And we discussed why Elon Musk and his social media platform X have been blocked in Brazil – and how it mirrors our own disinformation wars.