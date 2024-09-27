© 2024 WLRN
The South Florida Roundup

A new leader for Broward's healthcare merger, a lifeline for Miami arts and an EOC for the Keys

Published September 27, 2024 at 3:44 PM EDT
A woman in a sparkly purple dress holds a violin while a man in a suit stands behind an electric piano. They are looking at each other.
State Senator Ana Maria Rodriguez (left), Monroe County Mayor Holly Raschein (middle), and Monroe County Emergency Management Director Shannon Weiner cut the ribbon on the new Florida Keys Emergency Operations Center on Monday, Sept. 23, 2024 in Marathon.

On The South Florida Roundup, we discussed a major leadership merger of Broward County’s taxpayer-funded north and south health systems. Can Shane Strum pull off this double duty? We also looked at how arts institutions in Miami-Dade County are finding ways to overcome Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ elimination of state funding – because, well, the show must go on. And, we asked why it took hurricane-prone Monroe County so long to get a hurricane emergency center.

