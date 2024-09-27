A new leader for Broward's healthcare merger, a lifeline for Miami arts and an EOC for the Keys

On The South Florida Roundup, we discussed a major leadership merger of Broward County’s taxpayer-funded north and south health systems. Can Shane Strum pull off this double duty? We also looked at how arts institutions in Miami-Dade County are finding ways to overcome Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ elimination of state funding – because, well, the show must go on. And, we asked why it took hurricane-prone Monroe County so long to get a hurricane emergency center.