A look ahead at hurricane season: Storm forecast, property insurance and emergency management in the Keys

On The South Florida Roundup, we said hello to another hurricane season. Forecasters – the ones still employed – again expect an above-average roster of named storms, from Andrea to Wendy, including as many as five major hurricanes. But here are two big questions if one of them hits us: Will your overpriced windstorm policy actually cover the damage anymore? And with FEMA funding and staffing on the ropes, what will storm response look like in storm-prone places like the Keys?

