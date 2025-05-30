© 2025 WLRN
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The South Florida Roundup

A look ahead at hurricane season: Storm forecast, property insurance and emergency management in the Keys

Published May 30, 2025 at 4:27 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
NOAA's preseason outlook for the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season.
NOAA's preseason outlook for the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season.
/
NOAA
NOAA's preseason outlook for the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season.

On The South Florida Roundup, we said hello to another hurricane season. Forecasters – the ones still employed – again expect an above-average roster of named storms, from Andrea to Wendy, including as many as five major hurricanes. But here are two big questions if one of them hits us: Will your overpriced windstorm policy actually cover the damage anymore? And with FEMA funding and staffing on the ropes, what will storm response look like in storm-prone places like the Keys?

For the latest hurricane news and everything you need to know about navigating storm season in South Florida, go to WLRN News' hurricanes hub.

The South Florida Roundup
Stay Connected