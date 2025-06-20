South Florida's immigration crisis, the last voices of the Holocaust and The Panthers' 2nd Stanley Cup

On the South Florida Roundup, we assessed another week of immigration controversy — from Miami’s vote to partner with the feds to Florida’s plan to build a migrant detention center in the Everglades that’s being called Alligator Alcatraz. We also spoke to a South Florida journalist who’s recording what the last surviving witnesses of the Holocaust have to tell us — here, today. And we saluted our repeat Stanley Cup champs, the Florida Panthers, who’ve made us the hottest thing on ice.