Alligator Alcatraz, development in Fort Lauderdale's Sistrunk and a blow to gender-affirming care

Published June 27, 2025 at 3:40 PM EDT
In this image from undated video released by the Office of Attorney General James Uthmeier shows an isolated Everglades airfield about 45 miles (72 kms.) west of Miami that Florida officials said an immigration detention facility dubbed "Alligator Alcatraz" is just days away from being operational.
AP
/
Office of Attorney General James Uthmeier
In this image from undated video released by the Office of Attorney General James Uthmeier shows an isolated Everglades airfield about 45 miles (72 kms.) west of Miami that Florida officials said an immigration detention facility dubbed "Alligator Alcatraz" is just days away from being operational.

On The South Florida Roundup, we looked at Alligator Alcatraz which has gone from out there idea to reality in less than a week. Miami-Dade County is pushing back and so are environmental groups as construction begins in the Everglades. We also headed to Fort Lauderdale, where Sistrunk Boulevard, a historically Black neighborhood in the city’s downtown, is hailed as a development darling, but is all that new growth hurting the people who live there? And, we discussed a recent U.S. Supreme Court's ruling may have a chilling effect on gender affirming care nationwide. How does that impact the community in South Florida?

