Alligator Alcatraz, development in Fort Lauderdale's Sistrunk and a blow to gender-affirming care

On The South Florida Roundup, we looked at Alligator Alcatraz which has gone from out there idea to reality in less than a week. Miami-Dade County is pushing back and so are environmental groups as construction begins in the Everglades. We also headed to Fort Lauderdale, where Sistrunk Boulevard, a historically Black neighborhood in the city’s downtown, is hailed as a development darling, but is all that new growth hurting the people who live there? And, we discussed a recent U.S. Supreme Court's ruling may have a chilling effect on gender affirming care nationwide. How does that impact the community in South Florida?