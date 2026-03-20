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The South Florida Roundup

College conservatives, a humanitarian convoy for Cuba and Venezuela's world baseball win

Published March 20, 2026 at 4:45 PM EDT
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Students walk through the Florida International University's Modesto A. Maidique Campus on the first day of classes on Monday, August 22, 2022.
Sydney Walsh / The Miami Herald
FILE: Students walk through the Florida International University's Modesto A. Maidique Campus on the first day of classes on Monday, August 22, 2022.

On this episode of The South Florida Roundup, we discussed the racist, sexist, homophobic and antisemitic online images and chat groups that have cast Florida’s young Republicans in a hate-mongering spotlight. We also heard from a group that’s responding to the humanitarian crisis in Cuba by ferrying tons of aid to the island this weekend. And we looked at how Venezuela’s first-ever World Baseball Classic championship has lifted up Venezuelans worldwide — when they needed it most.

The South Florida Roundup
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