College conservatives, a humanitarian convoy for Cuba and Venezuela's world baseball win
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On this episode of The South Florida Roundup, we discussed the racist, sexist, homophobic and antisemitic online images and chat groups that have cast Florida’s young Republicans in a hate-mongering spotlight. We also heard from a group that’s responding to the humanitarian crisis in Cuba by ferrying tons of aid to the island this weekend. And we looked at how Venezuela’s first-ever World Baseball Classic championship has lifted up Venezuelans worldwide — when they needed it most.