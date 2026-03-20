College conservatives, a humanitarian convoy for Cuba and Venezuela's world baseball win

On this episode of The South Florida Roundup, we discussed the racist, sexist, homophobic and antisemitic online images and chat groups that have cast Florida’s young Republicans in a hate-mongering spotlight. We also heard from a group that’s responding to the humanitarian crisis in Cuba by ferrying tons of aid to the island this weekend. And we looked at how Venezuela’s first-ever World Baseball Classic championship has lifted up Venezuelans worldwide — when they needed it most.