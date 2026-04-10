A Palm Beach County Democrat flips a legislative seat, Inter Miami's Nu Stadium and Liberty City's art treasure

On this episode of The South Florida Roundup, we talked with newly elected Democratic state Representative Emily Gregory about her surprise win — in President Trump’s district. Was it a harbinger of November’s national midterms? [00:00]. We also reviewed last weekend’s debut of Nu Stadium — the new home of our Major League Soccer club Inter Miami and megastar Lionel Messi [00:00]. And we looked at a Miami Film Festival documentary on Liberty City’s revered arts school — and the stars it’s trained.