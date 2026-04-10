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The South Florida Roundup

A Palm Beach County Democrat flips a legislative seat, Inter Miami's Nu Stadium and Liberty City's art treasure

Published April 10, 2026 at 4:13 PM EDT
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Emily Gregory upset the Trump-endorsed candidate in HD 87 during a special election. (Via Emily Gregory campaign)
Emily Gregory upset the Trump-endorsed candidate in HD 87 during a special election. (Via Emily Gregory campaign)

On this episode of The South Florida Roundup, we talked with newly elected Democratic state Representative Emily Gregory about her surprise win — in President Trump’s district. Was it a harbinger of November’s national midterms? [00:00]. We also reviewed last weekend’s debut of Nu Stadium — the new home of our Major League Soccer club Inter Miami and megastar Lionel Messi [00:00]. And we looked at a Miami Film Festival documentary on Liberty City’s revered arts school — and the stars it’s trained.

The South Florida Roundup
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