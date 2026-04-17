Catholic Charities funding cuts, college immigration cop agreements and South Florida's climate change activists
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On this episode of The South Florida Roundup, we talked with Miami’s Roman Catholic Archbishop Thomas Wenski about the Trump Administration’s erasure of a program to aid unaccompanied child migrants — and the papal-presidential quarrel behind it. We also examined a growing movement on Florida college campuses to rescind cooperation deals with federal immigration agencies. And we discussed a new WLRN documentary that casts South Florida as a national climate resilience model.