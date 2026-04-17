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The South Florida Roundup

Catholic Charities funding cuts, college immigration cop agreements and South Florida's climate change activists

Published April 17, 2026 at 3:48 PM EDT
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A Catholic archbishop speaks at a podium
Diego Perdomo
/
WLRN
FILE: Miami Archbishop Thomas Wenski speaks at the Freedom Tower reopening in downtown Miami on Sept. 16, 2025.

On this episode of The South Florida Roundup, we talked with Miami’s Roman Catholic Archbishop Thomas Wenski about the Trump Administration’s erasure of a program to aid unaccompanied child migrants — and the papal-presidential quarrel behind it. We also examined a growing movement on Florida college campuses to rescind cooperation deals with federal immigration agencies. And we discussed a new WLRN documentary that casts South Florida as a national climate resilience model.

The South Florida Roundup
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