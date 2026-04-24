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The South Florida Roundup

Sheila Cherfilus McCormick's seat, Amazon layoffs in Homestead and the dangers of rip currents

Published April 24, 2026 at 4:57 PM EDT
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FILE - Woman listens during a rally
Lynne Sladky
/
AP
FILE - Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, D-Fla., listens during a rally on Jan. 28, 2026, in support of the extension of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Haitian immigrants before it expires in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

On this episode of The South Florida Roundup, we discussed the resignation — and replacement — of Democratic Florida Congresswoman Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick amid corruption allegations. We examined whether Amazon is violating a jobs agreement with Miami-Dade County when it closes a Homestead shipping center this summer. We looked at more heartbreaking rip current deaths here — and how to prevent more. And, we also remembered the life and music of Michael Tilson Thomas.

The South Florida Roundup
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