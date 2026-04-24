Sheila Cherfilus McCormick's seat, Amazon layoffs in Homestead and the dangers of rip currents

On this episode of The South Florida Roundup, we discussed the resignation — and replacement — of Democratic Florida Congresswoman Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick amid corruption allegations. We examined whether Amazon is violating a jobs agreement with Miami-Dade County when it closes a Homestead shipping center this summer. We looked at more heartbreaking rip current deaths here — and how to prevent more. And, we also remembered the life and music of Michael Tilson Thomas.