© 2026 WLRN
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The South Florida Roundup

Redistricting on South Florida politics, health impacts of loneliness, and Venezuelan disapproval of Trump grows

Published May 1, 2026 at 3:55 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
headshot of former U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy -- man sitting in chair with military uniform
Dr. Vivek Murthy, The Together Project
Former U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy

On this episode of The South Florida Roundup, we discussed Florida's new maps after state redistricting efforts. Host Tim Padgett spoke with former U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy on the health impacts of loneliness — and how local efforts can work to build community in South Florida. We also spoke with a South Florida Venezuelan expat who heads the nonprofit Venezuelan-American Caucus about a new poll that shows people in the country are now disapproving Trump's actions. And, we also look at how one South Florida organization, We Met In Miami, is looking for solutions to loneliness through the 10 Days of Connection festival.

The South Florida Roundup
Stay Connected