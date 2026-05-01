Redistricting on South Florida politics, health impacts of loneliness, and Venezuelan disapproval of Trump grows

On this episode of The South Florida Roundup, we discussed Florida's new maps after state redistricting efforts. Host Tim Padgett spoke with former U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy on the health impacts of loneliness — and how local efforts can work to build community in South Florida. We also spoke with a South Florida Venezuelan expat who heads the nonprofit Venezuelan-American Caucus about a new poll that shows people in the country are now disapproving Trump's actions. And, we also look at how one South Florida organization, We Met In Miami, is looking for solutions to loneliness through the 10 Days of Connection festival.