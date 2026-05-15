FIFA World Cup, President of Broward's Black Democratic Caucus and the latest on Haiti

On this week’s edition of The South Florida Roundup, we talk to Tom Hudson, host of The Florida Roundup, about the financial impact of hosting FIFA World Cup games in Miami (1:05). We’re also joined by special guest Corey Shearer, President of the Black Democratic Caucus of Broward County, to talk about the history of the 20th Congressional District, Black representation in Congress and the candidates running for office in the district (18:25). Finally, a sit down with Jacqueline Charles of the Miami Herald, for a talk about what’s happening in Haiti (35:20).

