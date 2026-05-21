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The South Florida Roundup

South Florida Film Previews: “The Python Hunt”, "Facing the Future: South Florida vs. Climate Change", and “An Instrumental Start: A Model for the Nation”

Published May 21, 2026 at 1:34 PM EDT
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Marshall L. Davis, Sir., managing director and the namesake of the African Heritage Cultural Arts Center, (left) visits dance instructor Kayin Knighton as part of his daily routine, March 13, 2025
Billy Jean Louis
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KBI
Marshall L. Davis, Sir., managing director and the namesake of the African Heritage Cultural Arts Center, (left) visits dance instructor Kayin Knighton as part of his daily routine, March 13, 2025

On this episode of The South Florida Roundup, we speak with filmmaker Xander Robin about his new documentary “The Python Hunt.” The film examines the rise of Burmese pythons as “exotic pets” that often end up in the Everglades, and the state sponsored 10-day competition to hunt and remove them (timestamp). Alex Harris, lead climate change reporter for the Miami Herald, also joins to talk about the impact of Climate Change in South Florida (timestamp), featured in the film "Facing the Future: South Florida vs. Climate Change." In an interview with Marshall L. Davis, Sr. and documentary director Brian Bayerl (“An Instrumental Start: A Model for the Nation”), we learn about the development of Marshall L. Davis, Sr. African Heritage Cultural Arts Center., which provides access to educational and artistic resources for kids in Liberty City.

The South Florida Roundup
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