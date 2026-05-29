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The South Florida Roundup

Shevrin Jones reflects on Congressional candidacy, hurricane season and a South Florida imam on Eid

Published May 29, 2026 at 4:09 PM EDT
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A woman wears a large red hat and red flower pinned to her lapel
Rebecca Blackwell
/
News Service of Florida
FILE: U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson, D-Fla, speaks at a meeting between First lady Jill Biden and members of military families, at the US Coast Guard Air Station Miami, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Opa-locka, Fla.

This week on The South Florida Roundup, we sit down with Florida State Senator Shevrin Jones., who recently announced his intention to not seek reelection. He is considered a potential candidate for Rep. Frederica Wilson's congressional seat District 24. Wilson also just announced she would be stepping down after this election. We also talk hurricane season with WLRN's environmental reporter Jenny Staletovich and Ben Kirtman, the dean of the Rosenstiel School of Marine, Atmospheric and Earth Science at the University of Miami. Then, we're joined by Imam Dr. Tarek Chebbi, to learn more about the Islamic holiday, Eid al-Adha.

The South Florida Roundup
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