Juneteenth: the origins of the holiday and the future of Black history

This edition of The South Florida Roundup is a a special hour-long discussion about the impact of Juneteenth on the past, present and future.

We learn about the history of Juneteenth and the end of slavery in the U.S., the emergence of Black communities in Florida during the 19th and 20th centuries, and how Black history is being taught today in the midst of a political battle over education.

Our guests are Dr. Tameka Bradley, President of South Florida’s Association for the Study of African American Life and History and Regional Manager of the Broward County African American Research Library and Cultural Center, along with Brian Knowles, founder of the education consulting firm Teach+Heal+Build.