Revisiting 'Young Survivors: The Unspoken Trauma of Gun Violence,' a WLRN series

We are sad to share news of the death of Aaron Willis. When Aaron was 15, he was shot off his bicycle by an unknown assailant. His injuries made him paraplegic and weighed heavily on his mental health.

His story was part of a WLRN special production, Young Survivors: The Unspoken Trauma of Gun Violence reported by Sammy Mack, Nadege Green and Rowan Moore Gerety in 2017. The trajectory of violence can be long and complicated. Aaron’s family continues to be candid about his struggles. Aaron Willis died in February of 2026 by suicide, a complication from a 2012 gunshot wound to the spine.

If you or someone you know is struggling, you can reach the national Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling 988 or visiting988lifeline.org.

WLRN is re-sharing stories from the series. In this special episode you can listen to the following reports:

AARON WILLIS

A 2017 profile of Aaron Willis, young survivor of gun violence

SCHOOL

Violence in her students' lives has turned teacher Tangela Mitchell into an activist

OVERNIGHT IN THE ER

Inside a trauma center where specialists work to help young victims survive

MYYA'S STORY

How Myya Passmore got through high school after being shot in the chest

CDC

Why funding for gun injury research disappeared

THREE GENERATIONS

Three generations of a Liberty City family have been shaped by gun violence

SWEET 16

Andre Foster was shot in a drive-by at a Sweet 16 birthday party

GATE

GATE has served as a diversion program for teenage offenders, most of them with gun charges

COPELAND

Director of the Juvenile Services Department discusses the impact of youth gun violence