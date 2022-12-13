© 2022 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics

DeSantis seeks grand jury investigation of COVID-19 vaccines

WLRN 91.3 FM | By The Associated Press
Published December 13, 2022 at 1:33 PM EST
Gov. Ron DeSantis.jpeg
Chris O'Meara
/
The Associated Press
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference at the Pinellas County Emergency Operations Center, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in Largo, Fla.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday that he plans to petition the state's Supreme Court to convene a grand jury to investigate “any and all wrongdoing” with respect to the COVID-19 vaccines.

The Republican governor, who is often mentioned as a possible presidential candidate in 2024, gave no specifics on what wrongdoing the panel would investigate, but suggested it would be in part aimed to jogging loose more information about the vaccines.

He made the announcement following a roundtable with Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo and a panel of scientists and physicians, in which some discussion centered on the fact that pharmaceutical companies have not provided their data on the COVID-19 vaccines to independent researchers.

“We’ll be able to get the data whether they want to give it or not,” DeSantis said. “In Florida, it is illegal to mislead and misrepresent, especially when you are talking about the efficacy of a drug.”

DeSantis noted that Florida recently “got $3.2 billion through legal action against those responsible for the opioid crisis. So, it’s not like this is something that’s unprecedented.”

DeSantis said he expects to get approval for the statewide grand jury to be empaneled, likely in the Tampa Bay area.

“That will come with legal processes that will be able to get more information and to bring legal accountability to those who committed misconduct,” DeSantis said.

Tags
Politics Gov. Ron DeSantisCOVID-19NewsFlorida News
The Associated Press
Related Content
Joe Harding
  1. ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Florida lawmaker resigns amid fraud charges
  2. Groups sue DeSantis administration's migrant relocation program
  3. Trial over DeSantis removal of prosecutor on abortion ends