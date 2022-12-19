© 2022 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
Politics

Watch live: January 6th Committee holds final hearing, Trump criminal referrals expected

Published December 19, 2022 at 11:48 AM EST
January 6 AP photo.png
John Minchillo
/
AP
Insurrectionists loyal to then-President Donald Trump are seen swarming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C.

The House select committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 is holding what's likely to be its final public meeting on Monday, wrapping up its year-and-a-half-long inquiry.

The committee could also release the full report of its investigation on Monday.

The panel will vote on criminal referrals against former President Donald Trump on at least three charges: insurrection, obstruction of an official proceeding of Congress and conspiracy to defraud the United States, according to a source familiar with the committee's plans but not authorized to speak publicly. Insurrection is rarely prosecuted as a criminal charge.

Referrals do not carry any legal weight or compel the Justice Department to act.

Read the full story here. Today's hearing is set to start at 1 p.m., you can watch it below.

Politics January 6thDonald TrumpNews
